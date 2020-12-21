Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($1.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($4.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

