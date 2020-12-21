Brokerages Set Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Target Price at $15.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

