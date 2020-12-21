Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $136.00

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $23.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.71. 102,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,455. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $163.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,652 shares of company stock worth $47,640,768. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,630,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

