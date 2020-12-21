Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $17.32

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EQT by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 266,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.