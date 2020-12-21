Brokerages Set Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) PT at $37.00

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,801 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,525,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,633,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,128,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 831,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 746,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.87.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

