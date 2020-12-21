Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) PT at $7.61

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.26. 20,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. ProPetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

