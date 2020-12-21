Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $144.08

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.08.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $3,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

