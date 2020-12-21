Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $150.62

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,294 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $145.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

