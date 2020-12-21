Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $29.69

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 296,310 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 153,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.