Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $32.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $166,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,629.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $557,398. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

