BTIG Research Increases Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $80.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -366.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,305,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 36,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,860,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,214,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,842 shares of company stock worth $23,056,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.