Burst Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,074.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $9,074.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,111,476,236 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

