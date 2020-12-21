Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,874.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $25.87 million and $27,874.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00638167 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

