Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cactus were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after buying an additional 150,823 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cactus by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cactus by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHD stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

