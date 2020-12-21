Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Receives C$0.57 Average PT from Analysts

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy raised Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) alerts:

CJ stock opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$104.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$61.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.