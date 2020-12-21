CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.74 Million

Brokerages predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $53.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. CareDx reported sales of $35.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $187.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $188.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $247.96 million, with estimates ranging from $231.66 million to $258.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. CareDx’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $638,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,500,731.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,704 shares of company stock worth $8,565,266 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.05. 18,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,835. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. CareDx has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

