Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $277.44

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $277.44 and last traded at $276.56, with a volume of 28441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.77.

Get Carvana alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $5,555,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $111,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total value of $12,893,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,516,979 shares of company stock valued at $602,182,323 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 53.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $11,414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Carvana by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.