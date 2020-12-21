Caspian (CSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $502.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00350567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

