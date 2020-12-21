Ccore Market Cap Achieves $6,144.04 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $6,144.04 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00140909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00740934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00169015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00382512 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00072085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00107680 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.