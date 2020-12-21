Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0054

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io and TOKOK. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $28.54 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

