Celo Dollar Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $17.95 million and $565,599.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,031,793 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

