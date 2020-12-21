Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given New $19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAGDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAGDF opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

