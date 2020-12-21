Centric Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,418.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $149,873.51 and approximately $147,418.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001440 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 799,261,285 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

