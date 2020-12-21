Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Chinook Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chinook Therapeutics $17.26 million -$82.37 million -3.70 Chinook Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $220.32 million -2.80

Chinook Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chinook Therapeutics. Chinook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinook Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chinook Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chinook Therapeutics Competitors 7589 20568 38752 1577 2.50

Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.15%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Chinook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chinook Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinook Therapeutics -215.80% -112.72% -21.36% Chinook Therapeutics Competitors -3,661.65% -191.78% -31.64%

Summary

Chinook Therapeutics peers beat Chinook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. Its product candidates include BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase Ib trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, a preclinical development candidate for an undisclosed ultra-orphan kidney disease, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington.

