Chronologic Achieves Market Capitalization of $91,264.96 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $91,264.96 and $548.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00140996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00747238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00166371 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00380722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00072260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00108900 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

