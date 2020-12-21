CIBC Downgrades Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) to Neutral

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.50. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

Shares of SPB stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.19. 359,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,952. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

