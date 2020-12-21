Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.98. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

