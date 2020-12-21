Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.98. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit