Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $43.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.19.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.