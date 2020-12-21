Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $83,886,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

