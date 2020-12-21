Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE CCU opened at $15.53 on Monday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.96 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. ValuEngine raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

