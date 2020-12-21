Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives $4.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

BBCP opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

