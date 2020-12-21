ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 739,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,763 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 574,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 115,976 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

