Constellation (DAG) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Constellation has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $211,978.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00347654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

