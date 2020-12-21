Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$1,800.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSU. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of CSU stock traded up C$44.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1,690.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,478. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1-year high of C$1,696.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,562.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,534.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.731728 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

