Contentos (COS) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Contentos has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and $7.04 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00351494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,242,110,803 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

