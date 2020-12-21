Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.22

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 859508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$102.90 million and a PE ratio of -38.00.

About Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

