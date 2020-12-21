Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,226,298.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $14,906,500.00.

COUP traded down $12.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.62. 2,093,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,885. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.25 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.47.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

