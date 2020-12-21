COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0002

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One COVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $462,636.55 and $153,691.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

