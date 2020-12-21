Cowen Increases Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $124.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $111.98 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $122.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

