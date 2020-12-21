Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) to Outperform

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Man Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Man Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit