Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Man Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Man Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

