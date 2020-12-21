Crypto.com Coin Market Cap Hits $1.32 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $78.53 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CPDAX, Bittrex and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00356002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00027121 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,291,324,200 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, KuCoin, CPDAX, BigONE, Bittrex, Bithumb Global, Bibox, Huobi Korea, DigiFinex, Upbit, ABCC, DDEX, CoinTiger, OceanEx, Dcoin, Bithumb, Huobi Global, Indodax, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, HitBTC, OKEx and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

