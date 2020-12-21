Cube (AUTO) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Cube has a market cap of $2.20 million and $11,485.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00347923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025331 BTC.

Cube Profile

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

