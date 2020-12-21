Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 372,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after buying an additional 198,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

MSM opened at $85.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.