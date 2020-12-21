CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.93

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66 and a beta of -0.17.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.