CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $145.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,072.87, a PEG ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

