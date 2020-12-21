Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CYTH stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

In other news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

