Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.83. Approximately 3,747,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,634,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Several research firms have commented on DADA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

