Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.92.

PLAY stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

