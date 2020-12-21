David P. Kennedy Sells 8,334 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $331,443.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ONEM stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $41.61. 831,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,775. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

