David Tokpay Kong Sells 15,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.83, for a total value of C$42,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$288,238.33.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 18th, David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total value of C$61,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 16th, David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00.

GoldMining (TSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Thursday.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit